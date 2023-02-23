Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6,798.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,421,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,357,593 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $167,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.28 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

