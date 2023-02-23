Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 115,311 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,311 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $120,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.11.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

