Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,221,100 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 963,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $113,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.23.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,718,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,718,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total transaction of $1,731,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,207,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,222,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,144 shares of company stock worth $87,487,922. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

