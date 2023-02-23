Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 45,700 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.63% of Ubiquiti worth $111,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 895.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 63.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

UI stock opened at $273.75 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $218.15 and a one year high of $350.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

