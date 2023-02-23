Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 816,100 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,109,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.26% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $141,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 63.3% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3,708.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 64,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 795,307 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 4,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,296. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,536.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLF. B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

