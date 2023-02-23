Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,526,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Centene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Centene by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 39.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.94.

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $72.28 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $68.73 and a one year high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

