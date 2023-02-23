Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Hormel Foods worth $106,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

