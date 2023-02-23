Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Rent-A-Center Stock Down 0.7 %

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. 290,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

