Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $41.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $34.53. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $127.97 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $40.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $32.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $41.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $155.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $149.10 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

FFH has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,045.83.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE:FFH opened at C$930.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$840.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$738.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$569.62 and a 1-year high of C$942.42.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,051,827.84. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,051,827.84. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,770. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a $13.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.53%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.