Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

WPM opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,010,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,385.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,151,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,338,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,006 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

