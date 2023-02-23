Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.10 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.10 ($0.17). 1,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 115,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.88 ($0.17).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.37) target price on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Resolute Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.30.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

