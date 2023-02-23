Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Issues Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.
NYSE:RBA traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $72.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 37.76%.
RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
