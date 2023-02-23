Robert Mobassaly Sells 2,678 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

JNPR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.28. 3,539,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

