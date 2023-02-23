Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Reduced by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after buying an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $288.94 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $299.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.35. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

