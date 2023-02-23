Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $40.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRRGet Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of FVRR opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $83.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fiverr International by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $134,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

