Royal Bank of Canada Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $39.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.95.
Shares of NYSE:GFL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.62. 621,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,803. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
