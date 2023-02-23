RTW Investments LP Buys 375,784 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,784 shares during the period. Avidity Biosciences makes up approximately 1.9% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 9.49% of Avidity Biosciences worth $84,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Insider Activity

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,121 shares of company stock worth $556,584 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avidity Biosciences stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $23.99. 100,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,583. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.