RTW Investments LP Buys 747,908 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,908 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 9.88% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Up 20.1 %

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 35,699,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,641. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

