RTW Investments LP Cuts Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

RTW Investments LP lowered its position in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,182 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 2.68% of TELA Bio worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 244.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,762 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
