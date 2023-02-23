RTW Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $34,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TARS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $96,813.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,384.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $136,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,685,884.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $96,813.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,384.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,614 shares of company stock valued at $833,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,352. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.69. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

