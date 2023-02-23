RTW Investments LP Lowers Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

RTW Investments LP decreased its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,408 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 1.23% of Pulmonx worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pulmonx by 55.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 23.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 116.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Pulmonx by 9.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

LUNG traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 843,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,527. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $390.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 110.97% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

