RTW Investments LP Purchases 290,191 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

RTW Investments LP raised its position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,241,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,191 shares during the period. Adicet Bio comprises 1.4% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned about 9.90% of Adicet Bio worth $60,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 943,725 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,284,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 165,655 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 935,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 219,894 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $83,526.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,385.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adicet Bio stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. 51,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,897. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.25. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $21.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACET. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

