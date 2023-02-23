Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Sells $215,500.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 1.5 %

RSI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 243,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,512. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $921.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,245 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $13,029,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 233.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,339,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 2,339,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 1,072,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,831,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

