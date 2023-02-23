Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Up to $18.30

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $19.80. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 130,134 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $598.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.84.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 200,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 64,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
