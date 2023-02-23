Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Up to $18.30

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $19.80. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 130,134 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $598.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 200,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 64,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

