Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. 416,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.75. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ryerson by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ryerson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ryerson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

