Safe (SAFE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $290.96 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $13.96 or 0.00058199 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $290.96 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00223019 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00108152 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00056460 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000860 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.65175938 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

