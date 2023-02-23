Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.91) to €34.00 ($36.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Salzgitter from €31.50 ($33.51) to €32.90 ($35.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salzgitter from €18.60 ($19.79) to €21.20 ($22.55) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

