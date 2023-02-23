Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Trading Down 0.3%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. 2,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Sandfire Resources Ltd. engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver. It operates through the following segments: DeGrussa Mine, Exploration and Evaluation, and Other Activities. The DeGrussa Mine segment consists of the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in Bryah Basub mineral province of Western Australia.

