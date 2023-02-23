SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €125.00 ($132.98) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($126.60) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday.

SAP traded up €0.96 ($1.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting €108.72 ($115.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. SAP has a twelve month low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a twelve month high of €112.74 ($119.94). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

