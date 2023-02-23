Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sapiens International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International Stock Up 2.0 %

SPNS stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. Sapiens International has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $27.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Sapiens International by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 424.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 138,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 272,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 82,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sapiens International Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Stories

