Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sapiens International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.32. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Sapiens International by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 424.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 138,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sapiens International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 272,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 82,026 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sapiens International

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

