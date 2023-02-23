Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Price Down 9.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.68. 75,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 109,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Sapiens International Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter worth about $22,861,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.32.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

