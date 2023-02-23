Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.49 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $24.49 million and $5,446.82 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,673.14 or 0.06816622 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00084123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00028672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00056082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00027965 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001125 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

