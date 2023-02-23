SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.46-12.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $259.00 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.96 and a 200 day moving average of $294.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,443,000 after buying an additional 169,020 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

