Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.65. 36,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,078. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48.

