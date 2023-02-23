Scotiabank Raises Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.31 on Thursday, hitting C$11.02. 434,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,035. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.44 and a one year high of C$12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.33.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.