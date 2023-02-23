Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $178.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Securities cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.82.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN opened at $160.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.67. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,461 shares of company stock valued at $12,492,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

