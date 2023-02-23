SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.52) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.56) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SEGRO from GBX 985 ($11.86) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock remained flat at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

