SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Buys £993,413.19 in Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison purchased 115,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 861 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £993,413.19 ($1,196,306.83).

SEGRO Stock Performance

LON SGRO opened at GBX 829 ($9.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 815.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 836.50. SEGRO Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,408 ($16.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently 739.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SEGRO

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.08) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.56) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,051.33 ($12.66).

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

