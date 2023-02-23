SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Buys £993,413.19 in Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison purchased 115,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 861 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £993,413.19 ($1,196,306.83).
SEGRO Stock Performance
LON SGRO opened at GBX 829 ($9.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 815.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 836.50. SEGRO Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,408 ($16.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.
SEGRO Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently 739.64%.
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
