Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,639 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.37% of Sempra worth $174,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 96.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 271.4% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sempra Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.55. 174,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.90.

About Sempra

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

