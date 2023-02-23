Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €100.00 ($106.38) target price from equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($125.53) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

SAE opened at €69.54 ($73.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 1-year high of €105.25 ($111.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.20.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

