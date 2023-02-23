Shopify (TSE:SHO) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shopify Price Performance

