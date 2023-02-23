Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Keystone Law Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:KEYS opened at GBX 510 ($6.14) on Monday. Keystone Law Group has a 1 year low of GBX 400 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 750 ($9.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 440.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 472.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £159.99 million, a PE ratio of 2,428.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keystone Law Group

In other Keystone Law Group news, insider Robin George Williams sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.21), for a total transaction of £259,800 ($312,861.27). 36.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Featured Articles

