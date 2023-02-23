Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

Shares of LON CGI traded down GBX 40.60 ($0.49) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,004.40 ($24.14). The stock had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309. The company has a market cap of £418.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.74 and a beta of 1.24. Canadian General Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900 ($22.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,617 ($31.51). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,032.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,071.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

