Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Canadian General Investments Stock Performance
Shares of LON CGI traded down GBX 40.60 ($0.49) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,004.40 ($24.14). The stock had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309. The company has a market cap of £418.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.74 and a beta of 1.24. Canadian General Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900 ($22.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,617 ($31.51). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,032.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,071.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile
