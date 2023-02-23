Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.48. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 141,537 shares.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

