Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,648 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,903 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of Signature Bank worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 37.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 20.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.50. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $350.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

