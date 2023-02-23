Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

