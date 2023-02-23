Signet Financial Management LLC Has $285,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

