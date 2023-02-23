Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

