Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $215.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

